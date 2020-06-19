James Cusack
Darlene Jacobson
Thomas G. Leontios
Leon “Lee” Moore
Renee S. Ryan
Joan M. Waier
Wayne “Woody” Woodard
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 11:54 pm
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.