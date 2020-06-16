Obituaries and death notices for June 16, 2020 Jun 16, 2020 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Philip Truran JonesRobert A. “Bob” MeyerhoferRobert “Bob” MilesKathleen “Kathy” SnyderMichael “Mike” Tanda SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Parade E-edition Parade Newsletter Weekend update emailStay up to date over the weekend with news, sports, obituaries, weather and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. The Janesville School District is considering how school should resume in the fall. We're wondering what readers think. You voted: Return to classes in school buildings. Continue virtual learning from home. A combination of classroom and virtual learning. Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Jun 16 Shuffleboard Tue, Jun 16, 2020 Riverside Park (Janesville) Jun 16 Milton House Museum tours Tue, Jun 16, 2020 Milton House Museum Jun 16 Red Cross blood drive Tue, Jun 16, 2020 Lions Building Jun 16 Rock Steady Boxing Tue, Jun 16, 2020 SOL Fitness, Fairview Mall Jun 16 Grief work, healing from loss Tue, Jun 16, 2020 Compass Behavioral Health Clinic The Latest Public record for June 16, 2020 ARISE rises: Janesville online charter school expects enrollment boom Hufcor shut down Janesville plant last week, told all workers to get COVID-19 test UPDATE: Janesville teen charged with attempted murder in shooting Donations being accepted for Douglas scholarship fund Sun Prairie proposes football-only move out of Big Eight, with Craig and Parker returning to league in 2022 Schmoldt: Local run group finds creative ways to hold events safely and socially distant State Views: Five definitions of calls to “defund police” Guest Views: Chinese and Russians misunderstand American protests Public record for June 15, 2020 Latest News Public record for June 16, 2020 ARISE rises: Janesville online charter school expects enrollment boom Hufcor shut down Janesville plant last week, told all workers to get COVID-19 test UPDATE: Janesville teen charged with attempted murder in shooting Donations being accepted for Douglas scholarship fund Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWho was Rayshard Brooks?Deputy revives baby; father charged with reckless abuseTwo children rescued from Rock RiverJury in Janesville murder trial to have phones confiscatedJanesville police identify victim in Saturday shootingVandalism reported at Vietnam veterans memorial in Traxler ParkJanesville child with smile that touched many diesJanesville man gets probation for driving ATV on Milton AvenueParents question Milton school boundary plan at three-hour listening sessionJanesville man identified as driver in fatal Door County accident Images Videos CollectionsCoronavirus: A new normalLooking back on spring sports Stocks Market Data by TradingView