Delores A. Crook
Barbara McCulloch
Ronald Roy Petterson
Mary Elizabeth Wright
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 4, 2019 @ 11:58 pm
Delores A. Crook
Barbara McCulloch
Ronald Roy Petterson
Mary Elizabeth Wright
Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.
More details about article comments are available here.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.