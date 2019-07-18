Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Warm and humid. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.