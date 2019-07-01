Mary E. Hove
Richard A. Murray
Marian H. Olin
James L. Tracy
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 1, 2019 @ 1:54 am
Mary E. Hove
Richard A. Murray
Marian H. Olin
James L. Tracy
Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.
More details about article comments are available here.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.