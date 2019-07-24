Lois A. Allen
Louis “Louie” Amerpohl
Joseph Cairo
Barbara Ozburn
James W. Roehl
Florence “Flo” Senn
Reece E. St. John
Rebecca “Becky” Stevenson
Roger Lee Wunderlin
Lois A. Allen
Louis “Louie” Amerpohl
Joseph Cairo
Barbara Ozburn
James W. Roehl
Florence “Flo” Senn
Reece E. St. John
Rebecca “Becky” Stevenson
Roger Lee Wunderlin
Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.
More details about article comments are available here.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.