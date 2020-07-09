David R. Brosky
Barbara Marie Farnum
Gerald L. Newcomb
Maxine M. Quisberg
Bess Stewart
Doretta “Sis” Stewart
Catherine Wisowaty
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 12:44 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results.