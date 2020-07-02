Obituaries and death notices for July 2, 2020 Jul 2, 2020 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marilyn EllisJames MakosJoel J. OllerichDarold M. PettitWilliam S. Tavarres SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Dining & Destinations Dining & Destinations: Summer 2020 Your guide to area dining, shopping and more! Readers' Choice Awards Readers' Choice Awards 2020 Your votes are in. Read the results of your favorite Rock County businesses. Parade E-edition Parade Newsletter Weekend update emailStay up to date over the weekend with news, sports, obituaries, weather and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. Local public health officials continue to urge residents to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. We're wondering if people are heeding their advice. You voted: I always wear a mask whenever I leave home. It's an important measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. I sometimes wear a mask when I'm out. It depends where I'm going and who I'm with. I never wear a mask. The risk from the coronavirus is overblown. Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Jul 2 Fourth of July Virtual Fun Run/Walk Thu, Jul 2, 2020 Leonard Leota Park Jul 2 Lake Geneva Farmers Market Thu, Jul 2, 2020 Horticultural Hall Jul 2 Flash Food Drive for the Fourth Thu, Jul 2, 2020 The Community Space Jul 2 Women of Joy Bible sharing Thu, Jul 2, 2020 Christ Episcopal Church Jul 2 Milton House Museum tours Thu, Jul 2, 2020 Milton House Museum The Latest Walworth Big Foot tabs Racky, Welden as co-athletic directors 20Q: Catching up with dance choreographer Michael Stanek Rock County clerk race heats up with name-calling Early estimate shows Janesville schools will get less state aid Krueger Pool in Beloit to reopen July 9 Where to find live local entertainment from July 2-9, 2020 Janesville woman gets probation, jail in meth case Hedberg library to offer drive-through children's storytime Veterans ceremony, pavilion dedication set for Sunday Demolition of Town & Country in Janesville Latest News Walworth Big Foot tabs Racky, Welden as co-athletic directors 20Q: Catching up with dance choreographer Michael Stanek Rock County clerk race heats up with name-calling Early estimate shows Janesville schools will get less state aid Krueger Pool in Beloit to reopen July 9 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCounty data: Beloit has more COVID-19 cases; Janesville tops in mortality rateUPDATE: Body of missing Janesville girl, 9, is found, authorities sayMan gets 30 years in prison for Janesville murderUPDATE: Authorities pause river search for 9-year-old girl until Saturday morningData reveals racially disproportionate enforcement in Janesville schoolsJanesville man sentenced to federal prison on gun possession chargeChief: Four of five Janesville officers didn’t have body cameras record shootingMedical examiner identifies two men killed in Clinton crashRyan P. LambertRock County Board declares racism a public health crisis Images Videos CollectionsHistorical photos of the Empire of Japan's 1945 unconditional surrender Stocks Market Data by TradingView