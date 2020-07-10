Obituaries and death notices for July 10, 2020 Jul 10, 2020 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn L. AndersonJack Kirk BiddickMelody CookJenny FieldZola D. KinnickJill P. McCordJanet McKeownBessie Mae StewartZane WaltersAlma Wilkins SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Dining & Destinations Dining & Destinations: Summer 2020 Your guide to area dining, shopping and more! Readers' Choice Awards Readers' Choice Awards 2020 Your votes are in. Read the results of your favorite Rock County businesses. Parade E-edition Parade Newsletter Weekend update emailStay up to date over the weekend with news, sports, obituaries, weather and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. Most communities canceled their Fourth of July fireworks shows, but people still managed to make their own noise. We're wondering how many fireworks you heard in your neighborhood around July 4. You voted: More than ever. I felt like I was on the beaches at Normandy. About the same. I heard some, but not more than other years. Seemed like fewer fireworks. My dogs and I slept fine every night. Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Jul 10 Fourth of July Virtual Fun Run/Walk Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Leonard Leota Park Jul 10 All Heroes Cafe Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Festival Foods Jul 10 StrongBodies Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall Jul 10 Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meeting Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Como Community Church Jul 10 Milton House Museum tours Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Milton House Museum The Latest Public record for July 10, 2020 Madison woman arrested for fourth OWI after crash Town of Harmony gives group home permit to continue operating Rock County responds to defamation lawsuit Writer recalls triumphs, tragedies in hometown Whitewater man who killed brother-in-law gets new trial, appeals court rules Where to find live local entertainment from July 9-16, 2020 Milton's Arts and Crafts on the Lawn canceled UPDATE: Power restored to majority of homes on Janesville's east side Janesville police asking for help in finding missing man Latest News Public record for July 10, 2020 Madison woman arrested for fourth OWI after crash Town of Harmony gives group home permit to continue operating Rock County responds to defamation lawsuit Writer recalls triumphs, tragedies in hometown Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesRock County matches COVID-19 daily record, Janesville pace quickensRock County officials sued for ‘defamatory’ statementsJanesville School District announces 17 retirementsSt. Elizabeth Nursing Home cited after state COVID-19 investigationIt's movie time in Janesville, COVID-19 styleMost Janesville survey respondents want students back in schools this fallDeath notices for July 4, 2020Phoenix man searches for Milton's long-lost good SamaritanNeighborhood specialist helping students, families in the Fourth WardTown panel to decide on sex-offender facility Images Videos CollectionsHistorical photos of the Empire of Japan's 1945 unconditional surrender Stocks Market Data by TradingView