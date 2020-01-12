Albert Boschi

Janet Bremer

Doris “Dodi” DuPont

Clayton M. Foss

Iris L. Guelker

Verna J. Hulick

Alice M. Lintvedt

Eunice Lorraine Nesseth

Lillian C. Niemann

Harold G. Sawyer

Daniel J. Skelton

Clifford O. Storlie Sr.

Mary Ellen Utzig