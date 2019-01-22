Beverly “Bev” K. Bird
Laura L. Brockner
Debra J. Hanson
Roland Glen Lettman
Earl Victor Martin
Karen R. McConnell
Orpha P. McKeown
Jeanne Annette Morrison
Linda C. Roberts
Robert B. Roehl
Orlin E. Schole
Mardella “Mardy” Simes
Norbert A. Stone
Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. High 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Cloudy with snow. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: January 22, 2019 @ 12:04 am
Beverly “Bev” K. Bird
Laura L. Brockner
Debra J. Hanson
Roland Glen Lettman
Earl Victor Martin
Karen R. McConnell
Orpha P. McKeown
Jeanne Annette Morrison
Linda C. Roberts
Robert B. Roehl
Orlin E. Schole
Mardella “Mardy” Simes
Norbert A. Stone
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse