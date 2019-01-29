Obituaries and death notices for Jan. 29, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dolores “Tootie” DeutscherLyle L. FellJames A. HaeniStanley G. HendricksonHarold L. LemkeJames “Jim” MahoneyThorvald OlsonLeonard E. Ray SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Jan 29 Winterfest Tue, Jan 29, 2019 downtown Lake Geneva Jan 29 4-Plex track open walk Tue, Jan 29, 2019 Parker High School Jan 29 Adult indoor lap swim Tue, Jan 29, 2019 Marshall Middle School Jan 29 Jason Miklik exhibit Tue, Jan 29, 2019 Dwight Foster Public Library Jan 29 Winter Fitness Class - Fit4Life Tue, Jan 29, 2019 Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D The Latest Gerson: Trump's 2016 campaign has been revealed as false advertising Janesville, Milton school districts cancel school Tuesday Tom Davey to be inducted into Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association hall of fame Suspect in Illinois aggravated battery found in Janesville Lee Enterprises buys Lake Geneva Regional News, Kenosha News Three banished members rejoin YMCA board Officials: Reported UW-Whitewater sex assault involved stranger Killer cold: Record-setting cold means danger in southern Wisconsin Edgerton garbage collection moved to Tuesday Brewers' Braun changing swing, focused on being a force again Latest News Gerson: Trump's 2016 campaign has been revealed as false advertising Janesville, Milton school districts cancel school Tuesday Tom Davey to be inducted into Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association hall of fame Your Views: If walls are so evil, why did Democrats support them? Suspect in Illinois aggravated battery found in Janesville Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesUPDATE: One dead in Highway 51 crashReport: Former UW-Whitewater football assistant coach sent defensive plans to an opponentAuthorities identify man killed in town of Fulton accidentUPDATED: Medical examiner identifies homicide victimYMCA CEO Tom Den Boer placed on administrative leaveCold, snow, flooding? Janesville hunkers down for winter's nastiest week yetDeath notices for Jan. 27, 2019Green County authorities arrest man suspected in Janesville shootingDeath notices for Jan. 23, 2019Death notices for Jan. 25, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsBeloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66Craig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryCraig girls defeat Parker 39-29Evansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dual Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse