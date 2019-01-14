Obituaries and death notices for Jan. 14, 2019 13 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kenneth Burton GuernseyJessica J. Kroll-PeciulisRobert S. Morgan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Jan 14 4-Plex track open walk Mon, Jan 14, 2019 Parker High School Jan 14 Jason Miklik exhibit Mon, Jan 14, 2019 Dwight Foster Public Library Jan 14 Play and learn Mon, Jan 14, 2019 Creekside Place Jan 14 Winter Fitness Class - Zumba Mon, Jan 14, 2019 Gathering Place Jan 14 StrongBodies Mon, Jan 14, 2019 Trinity Lutheran Church The Latest Jets rally from two-goal deficit to salvage point against Magicians Home teams reign during NFL's Divisional playoff weekend Officials: Milton pool's pending closure should be no surprise Antetokounmpo leads the way, Bucks win in Budenholzer's return to Atlanta Walters: Political hotline calls to Washington severed Funt: No Oscar host? No problem! Our Views: Thumbs up/down for Monday, Dec. 14 Pitts: We’ve all seen this movie before PrepSpot: Domination by co-op programs in girls gymnastics may be coming to an end Elkhorn gymnasts among state's best in Division 2 Latest News Jets rally from two-goal deficit to salvage point against Magicians Home teams reign during NFL's Divisional playoff weekend Officials: Milton pool's pending closure should be no surprise Antetokounmpo leads the way, Bucks win in Budenholzer's return to Atlanta Walters: Political hotline calls to Washington severed Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesJanesville woman arrested on fourth OWI chargeSix arrested after crash; woman hit in mouth with hammerJudge orders $1 million bond for town of Delavan man in fatal stabbing of wife‘I just murdered my wife.’ Murdered woman stabbed more than 20 times, complaint saysJanesville man arrested in Lake Delton robberyMurder arrest made after human remains found in East Troy burn pitYMCA board members say asking questions can get you 'terminated'Milton School District says pool will close March 1, maybe soonerBoy, 15, arrested in string of robberies on Janesville's east sideMeijer grocery expected to finalize purchase of 28 acres in Delavan Images Videos CollectionsGeneral Motors: Historical photosGeneral Motors: Photos from the 2000sAngela Major's Favorite Photos of 2018Anthony Wahl's Favorite Photos of 2018 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse