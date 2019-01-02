Obituaries and death notices for Jan. 2, 2019 26 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Arthur Joseph GrahamDonna Lee JohnsonRaymond Bruce “Red” LemonCynthia L. NelsonRobert A. “Bob” ReedBetty L. SassJoyce Elaine SchulzeHarris ThacherJames P. WalshGladys M. WilemanDonald Eugene Wright Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Jan 2 4-Plex track open walk Wed, Jan 2, 2019 Parker High School Jan 2 Golden "K" Kiwanis meeting Wed, Jan 2, 2019 Rotary Botanical Gardens Jan 2 Winter wear drop-off and collection Wed, Jan 2, 2019 Visit Beloit Jan 2 Winter Fitness Class - Zumba Wed, Jan 2, 2019 Gathering Place Jan 2 StrongBodies Wed, Jan 2, 2019 Trinity Lutheran Church The Latest Future of Darien committee in the hands of Delavan-Darien School Board, village president says They quietly made a difference: Remembering those we lost in 2018 Our Views: Transparency is needed from YMCA leadership Businesses, activities that rely on cold weather lament unseasonably warm December Mercyhealth adds virtual option for urgent care visits Other Views: Trump's top 10 successes of 2018 Letson reflects on first UFC win, time on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Get home safely on New Year's Paul Ryan leaving the House is Gazette's top story of 2018 Then and Now: Snowstorms of 1936 Latest News Future of Darien committee in the hands of Delavan-Darien School Board, village president says They quietly made a difference: Remembering those we lost in 2018 Our Views: Transparency is needed from YMCA leadership Your Views: Democrats afraid a wall would actually work Businesses, activities that rely on cold weather lament unseasonably warm December Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTeen sex assault alleged at Craig High SchoolPursuit ends in felony charges for Janesville manMatthew W. SteinkePublic record for Dec. 28, 2018Janesville woman accused of stabbing man in the faceMexican restaurant opening in OrfordvilleDeath notices for Dec. 30, 2018Q & A: What's up with that 88 octane fuel?Walworth County attorney, municipal judge stripped of license for nine monthsPaul Ryan leaving the House is Gazette's top story of 2018 Images Videos CollectionsAnthony Wahl's Favorite Photos of 2018General Motors: Photos from the 2000sGeneral Motors: Historical photosAngela Major's Favorite Photos of 2018 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse