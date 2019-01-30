Obituaries and death notices for Jan. 30, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gene L. CurlerLyle L. FellJames A. HaeniMary L. HathornPatricia Marie HenryHarold L. LemkeLeo Edward NoelMary P. RunaasKaren E. SovaJames E. Thibeau SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Jan 30 Winterfest Wed, Jan 30, 2019 downtown Lake Geneva Jan 30 Adult indoor lap swim Wed, Jan 30, 2019 Marshall Middle School Jan 30 4-Plex track open walk Wed, Jan 30, 2019 Parker High School Jan 30 Jason Miklik exhibit Wed, Jan 30, 2019 Dwight Foster Public Library Jan 30 "The Wonder of Learning: The Hundred Languages of Children" Wed, Jan 30, 2019 Overture Center for the Arts The Latest Court listings for Jan. 21-27, 2019 Public Record for Jan. 30, 2018 Janesville native to work with Joint Chiefs of Staff Extreme cold hits Janesville Janesville man faces fourth intoxicated-driving charge Competency evaluation ordered in Janesville homicide Left, eastbound lane closed on Highway 14 Other Views: And another thing! Americans have become a big bunch of complainers UPDATE: Cold weather triggers closures in Rock, Walworth counties Elkhorn police seek driver of stolen minivan Latest News Court listings for Jan. 21-27, 2019 Public Record for Jan. 30, 2018 Janesville native to work with Joint Chiefs of Staff Your Views: Kudos to Evers for making clean water a priority Janesville man faces fourth intoxicated-driving charge Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesReport: Former UW-Whitewater football assistant coach sent defensive plans to an opponentAuthorities identify man killed in town of Fulton accidentCold, snow, flooding? Janesville hunkers down for winter's nastiest week yetUPDATED: Medical examiner identifies homicide victimDeath notices for Jan. 27, 2019Tyler C. SatherDeath notices for Jan. 25, 2019Green County authorities arrest man suspected in Janesville shootingScott K. BalasWhy 14 overdose deaths in 2017 led to no charges Images Videos CollectionsBeloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66Extreme cold hits JanesvilleCraig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryCraig girls defeat Parker 39-29Evansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dual Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse