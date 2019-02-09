Obituaries and death notices for Feb. 9, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gerald ArndtDiane M. BrauerLois Jean “Mother Goose” IsabellJoan M. PancratzMarven A. SandenGrace SkipperRonald S. Staben SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Feb 9 Rock County Mega sale Sat, Feb 9, 2019 Craig Center, Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds Feb 9 Late Winter Market Sat, Feb 9, 2019 Madison Senior Center Feb 9 Garden & Landscape Expo Sat, Feb 9, 2019 Alliant Energy Center Feb 9 Hoops for Hope Sat, Feb 9, 2019 Jefferson High School Feb 9 Winter Fitness Class - Aqua Mix/Circuits Sat, Feb 9, 2019 Swift Haven Swimming Pool The Latest Hanewall's OT goal gives Jets road win over Steel Boys basketball roundup: McAlister's big second half propels Evansville over Whitewater Girls basketball roundup: Brodhead defeats Whitewater to continue winning run Parker girls coast past Madison West for third victory Middleton stuns Craig late to overcome 33 points from Pierson Offensive slump continues for Fury in 3-1 loss to Wisconsin Valley Union Bus riders no more: Three boys and a mom get free car Making up lost time: Janesville School Board considers its snow-day options Middleton skates past Janesville in Big Eight boys hockey Other Views: How I fell for OxyContin Latest News Hanewall's OT goal gives Jets road win over Steel Boys basketball roundup: McAlister's big second half propels Evansville over Whitewater Girls basketball roundup: Brodhead defeats Whitewater to continue winning run Parker girls coast past Madison West for third victory Middleton stuns Craig late to overcome 33 points from Pierson Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPolice say they caught burglar coming out of house in town of BeloitMercyhealth's Medicare participation threatened after 2016 suicideGenerac to bring 80 distribution jobs to JanesvilleSocial Security warns of phone scamTown of Milton woman charged in repeat run-in with deputiesYankee Candle leaving Janesville Mall locationLate farmer’s beef donation is ‘a real godsend’ for Walworth County Food PantryRacine tiny homes offered as model for Janesville's homelessDeath notices for Feb. 3, 2019Finding time for school: Janesville School District considers snow day options Images Videos CollectionsLake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting ChampionshipUW-Whitewater defeats UW-Oshkosh in overtimeExtreme cold hits JanesvilleEvansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dualCraig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryBeloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66Craig girls defeat Parker 39-29 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse