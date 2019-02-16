Obituaries and death notices for Feb. 16, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Christiana M. AldrichElizabeth A. “Kaye” DooleyJudith A. DraperDuane N. LichtGerald G. “Jerry” Robinson SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Feb 16 Late Winter Market Sat, Feb 16, 2019 Madison Senior Center Feb 16 Red Cross blood drive Sat, Feb 16, 2019 Crossroads Community Church Feb 16 "Through the Eyes of Rock County Veterans" Sat, Feb 16, 2019 Blackhawk Community Credit Union Feb 16 Walworth County Lakes Association meeting Sat, Feb 16, 2019 Richmond Town Hall Feb 16 National Project Linus Blanket Day Sat, Feb 16, 2019 Beloit Life Center The Latest Public record for Feb. 16, 2019 WIAA Division 2 state boys swim meet Girls basketball roundup: Turner upsets Rock Valley-leading McFarland Boys basketball roundup: Elks spread offense around in big win over Wilmot Jets' hold on third place loosens after 3-0 loss to Jr. Blues Madison West boys hold off Craig in overtime, 83-82 Madison Memorial pulls away to hand Parker boys basketball team another narrow defeat Bremel: Selfishness at root of local scandals Elkhorn third in WIAA Division 2 boys swimming meet Sources: Payless Shoes to close; local stores not aware of details Latest News Public record for Feb. 16, 2019 Girls basketball roundup: Turner upsets Rock Valley-leading McFarland Boys basketball roundup: Elks spread offense around in big win over Wilmot Jets' hold on third place loosens after 3-0 loss to Jr. Blues Madison West boys hold off Craig in overtime, 83-82 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesInternet personality ‘Plainpotatoess’ faces charges over ‘invasive’ viral videosBreak-in leads police to pot house in town of BeloitJanesville man tells city he's moving forward on 'tiny homes' for homelessMilton School Board members question stipends paid without board approvalVictim in fatal crash was Janesville manUPDATED: Janesville homicide victim sat in truck for hoursPolice say Janesville man killed in BeloitUPDATE: One dead in crash on County GLong-awaited children's museum could launch at Janesville MallJanesville fifth-graders may have to wait until sixth grade for band Images Videos CollectionsDivision 2 Regional WrestlingLake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting ChampionshipBeloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66Craig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryUW-Whitewater defeats UW-Oshkosh in overtimeCraig girls defeat Parker 39-29Extreme cold hits Janesville Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse