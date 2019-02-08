Obituaries and death notices for Feb. 8, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dorothy A. AlbertAnna Maria BorchardtDiane M. BrauerAlice D. CantlinPatricia A. FlotoEdward HallLila Ruth Hawkins HolzeCatherine D. JoholskiMartha Lois MyersJoan M. PancratzRonald S. Staben SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Feb 8 Garden & Landscape Expo Fri, Feb 8, 2019 Alliant Energy Center Feb 8 RCCS kindergarten screening Fri, Feb 8, 2019 Rock County Christian School Feb 8 4-Plex track open walk Fri, Feb 8, 2019 Parker High School Feb 8 Adult indoor lap swim Fri, Feb 8, 2019 Marshall Middle School Feb 8 Winter Fitness Class - Wake Up with Yoga Fri, Feb 8, 2019 Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D The Latest Public record for Feb. 8, 2019 Web Views for Friday, Feb. 8 Finding time for school: Janesville School District considers snow day options Genoa City police seize 4 ounces of meth in bust Milton School Board denies request for emergency meeting Our Views: Homelessness doesn't have quick fixes Paul Ryan featured on 'Finding Your Roots' program Rap battle: Beloit, Janesville plow drivers throw down Ambitious Vonn to 'take on the world' after skiing career Janesville City Council holds listening session Latest News Public record for Feb. 8, 2019 Web Views for Friday, Feb. 8 Finding time for school: Janesville School District considers snow day options Your Views: Step therapy helps insurers but fails patients and doctors Genoa City police seize 4 ounces of meth in bust Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPolice say they caught burglar coming out of house in town of BeloitMercyhealth's Medicare participation threatened after 2016 suicideGenerac to bring 80 distribution jobs to JanesvilleSocial Security warns of phone scamTown of Milton woman charged in repeat run-in with deputiesYankee Candle leaving Janesville Mall locationLate farmer’s beef donation is ‘a real godsend’ for Walworth County Food PantryRacine tiny homes offered as model for Janesville's homelessDeath notices for Feb. 3, 2019Janesville man recognized at State of the Union Images Videos CollectionsLake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting ChampionshipUW-Whitewater defeats UW-Oshkosh in overtimeExtreme cold hits JanesvilleEvansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dualBeloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66Craig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryCraig girls defeat Parker 39-29 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse