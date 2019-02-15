Obituaries and death notices for Feb. 15, 2019 26 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mary Lou AspinallCharlene A. HoytGary D. RogersMuriel SchultzJohn ThielHazel M. Whitehead SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Feb 15 Adult indoor lap swim Fri, Feb 15, 2019 Marshall Middle School Feb 15 4-Plex track open walk Fri, Feb 15, 2019 Parker High School Feb 15 Braille Challenge Fri, Feb 15, 2019 Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired Feb 15 Flapjacks & Games Fri, Feb 15, 2019 Creekside Place Feb 15 StrongBodies Fri, Feb 15, 2019 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall The Latest Public record for Feb. 15, 2019 Craig girls scored 42 first-half points in victory at Madison West Fury open postseason with shutout of Badger Lightning Parkview girls top Palmyra-Eagle to claim first conference title in nine years Area boys basketball roundup: Edgerton, Turner pick up Rock Valley victories Memorial pulls away from Parker in Big Eight girls basketball Web Views for Friday, Feb. 15 Girls basketball roundup: Big Foot tops Evansville to avenge lopside loss earlier this year Lake Geneva woman stays with guilty plea in meth explosion case Man accused in heinous 2003 crime claims amnesia Latest News Public record for Feb. 15, 2019 Craig girls scored 42 first-half points in victory at Madison West Fury open postseason with shutout of Badger Lightning Parkview girls top Palmyra-Eagle to claim first conference title in nine years Area boys basketball roundup: Edgerton, Turner pick up Rock Valley victories Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesInternet personality ‘Plainpotatoess’ faces charges over ‘invasive’ viral videosBreak-in leads police to pot house in town of BeloitJanesville man tells city he's moving forward on 'tiny homes' for homelessPolice say Janesville man killed in BeloitMilton School Board members question stipends paid without board approvalVictim in fatal crash was Janesville manUPDATED: Janesville homicide victim sat in truck for hoursUPDATE: One dead in crash on County GLong-awaited children's museum could launch at Janesville MallJanesville fifth-graders may have to wait until sixth grade for band Images Videos CollectionsDivision 2 Regional WrestlingLake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting ChampionshipEvansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dualUW-Whitewater defeats UW-Oshkosh in overtimeBeloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66Craig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryCraig girls defeat Parker 39-29Extreme cold hits Janesville Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse