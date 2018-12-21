Obituaries and death notices for Dec. 21, 2018 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Robert Eugene FritzKayla Marie Ann KirchnerLaVern M. SchoonoverMorris W. ShepherdGene L. Taylor Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Featured special section Holiday Gift & Lifestyle Guide 2018 GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 21 4-Plex track open walk Fri, Dec 21, 2018 Parker High School Dec 21 Adult indoor lap swim Fri, Dec 21, 2018 Marshall Middle School Dec 21 CommuniTree Competition & Show Fri, Dec 21, 2018 Pontiac Convention Center Dec 21 Holiday nut sale Fri, Dec 21, 2018 Aram Public Library Dec 21 Winter wear drop-off and collection Fri, Dec 21, 2018 Visit Beloit The Latest Public record for Dec. 21, 2018 Area girls basketball: Quick start all Big Foot needs to down Whitewater Memorial runs past Parker in Big Eight girls basketball Beloit rallies past Janesville in Big Eight boys hockey YMCA members 'concerned' over leadership's 'transparency' Pierson, Cougars bury Badger from beyond the arc Craig wrestlers beat Parker for 11th straight time Holiday lights to check out in the area Web Views for Friday, Dec. 21 Our Views: State board exposes town's money grab Latest News Public record for Dec. 21, 2018 Area girls basketball: Quick start all Big Foot needs to down Whitewater Memorial runs past Parker in Big Eight girls basketball Beloit rallies past Janesville in Big Eight boys hockey YMCA members 'concerned' over leadership's 'transparency' Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesLas Vegas, a city of illusion, is having an identity debateOur Views: District should scrutinize its open lunch policyLake Geneva woman pleads guilty to spending school PTO funds on AmazonPolice, agencies team up to lead homeless out of the woods'The hardest part:' Foster parents take in drug-exposed childrenDeath notices for Dec. 17, 2018Death notices for Dec. 19, 2018Woman charged with stealing Christmas presents, driving after using crack cocaineDeath notices for Dec. 16, 2018A ruby in the rough: Parkview graduate reunited with class ring 26 years after losing it Images Videos CollectionsFrosty start to the week in JanesvilleMilton basketball plays at the Fiserv ForumJolly Jingle & Gingerbread ExtravaganzaWhitewater defeats Delavan-Darien, 55-38UW-Whitewater defeats St. Norbert in playoff game Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse