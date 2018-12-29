Obituaries and death notices for Dec. 29, 2018 19 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Joan Marie KayeHarris I. Thacher Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 29 "Deck the Streets" Sat, Dec 29, 2018 Milwaukee Public Museum Dec 29 Holiday nut sale Sat, Dec 29, 2018 Aram Public Library Dec 29 Winter wear drop-off and collection Sat, Dec 29, 2018 Visit Beloit Dec 29 "Portraits in Pencil" and "Bookends" exhibits Sat, Dec 29, 2018 Hedberg Public Library Dec 29 Holiday exhibit Sat, Dec 29, 2018 Gallery 223 The Latest Craig edges Hamilton in nonconference boys basketball Fury finish second at holiday tournament; Bluebirds fall Crandon edges Parker in girls basketball Rotary Gardens breaks light show attendance record heading into final weekend Craig survives gut check against Evansville to win Optimist title Teen sex assault alleged at Craig High School Other Views: A Gen Z guide to happiness: Break your smartphone addiction Badger High teen learns independence in Japan Other Views: Ryan cared only about the rich Other Views: Ghost of Poletown hangs over GM’s closing Detroit-Hamtramck plant Latest News Craig edges Hamilton in nonconference boys basketball Fury finish second at holiday tournament; Bluebirds fall Crandon edges Parker in girls basketball Rotary Gardens breaks light show attendance record heading into final weekend Craig survives gut check against Evansville to win Optimist title Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTen years later: GM workers reflect on life since the Janesville plant closingDeath notices for Dec. 24, 2018Evansville couple who sold home to city after raze order must vacate propertyGrafft family says city help for Monterey Hotel parking is missing ingredientMichael James KienbaumDeath notices for Dec. 26, 2018Janesville woman accused of stabbing man in the faceDriver accused of endangering holiday light show revelersDeath notices for Dec. 27, 2018Janesville man pitches tiny homes as housing option for homeless Images Videos CollectionsGeneral Motors: Photos from the 2000sGeneral Motors: Historical photosAnthony Wahl's Favorite Photos of 2018Angela Major's Favorite Photos of 2018 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse