Robert Eugene Fritz
Lorraine D. Hermann
Barbara Kutz
Vicki Lynn Romero
LaVern M. Schoonover
Gene L. Taylor
Rain showers in the morning with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: December 20, 2018 @ 12:50 am
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse