Loren K. Mayfield
Featured special section
-
Dec 15Monona Terrace
-
Dec 15The Armory
-
Dec 15Milton United Methodist Church
-
Dec 15Pontiac Convention Center
-
Dec 15Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
The Latest
- Public record for Dec. 15, 2018
- Harsanyi: Here's the problem with PolitiFact's 'Lie of the Year'
- Boys basketball roundup: Elkhorn routs Waterford for first Southern Lakes win
- Girls basketball roundup: Evansville downs another Rock Valley heavyweight
- Brady, Jets earn shutout to open series with first-place Magicians
- Second-half collapse sends Craig girls to loss at East
- Middleton routs Parker in Big Eight girls basketball
- Janesville Parker swims past Craig 89-81, improves to 3-1 in Big Eight duals
- Edgerton Police Commission narrows chief candidates to four
- Outpatient program ordered for Elkhorn teen charged with stealing from fairgrounds
Latest News
- Public record for Dec. 15, 2018
- Harsanyi: Here's the problem with PolitiFact's 'Lie of the Year'
- Boys basketball roundup: Elkhorn routs Waterford for first Southern Lakes win
- Girls basketball roundup: Evansville downs another Rock Valley heavyweight
- Brady, Jets earn shutout to open series with first-place Magicians
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of stealing mattresses from employer
- Two in jail after reported armed robbery in Whitewater
- Teen driver charged in Janesville traffic death
- In the wake of #MeToo, questions raised in Delavan-Darien harassment complaint
- Janesville woman claims malpractice in ovary removal
- Basketball Weekly: Is it time to drop the 3-man officiating crew?
- Woman sues city after being kicked out of Janesville's rent assistance program
- Mercyhealth's new $505 million Rockford hospital will impact Rock County patients
- Police say lunch time reckless driving doesn't have an easy fix
- JATV could be forced off cable if FCC proposal becomes law
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse