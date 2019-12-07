Obituaries and death notices for Dec. 7, 2019 59 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Robert H. BlaserMartha Ruth McKnight EnlowMarilyn J. KontnyEva Charlotte Riley SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Special Sections Holiday Gift Guide 2019 Best of Walworth County 2019 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. How do you feel after encountering one of the Salvation Army's red kettles? You voted: Terrific. I donate as much as I can. Guilty. I would give more but rarely carry cash! Indecisive. Well, all I have is a 20 in my pocket Irritated. I'm a Grinch. Simple as that Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 7 Janesville Art League Holiday Art Show & Sale Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Janesville Performing Arts Center Dec 7 Janesville's Jolly Jingle Sat, Dec 7, 2019 downtown Janesville Dec 7 Holiday Cookie Walk Sat, Dec 7, 2019 First Christian Church Dec 7 Breakfast with the Grinch Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Hope Lutheran Dec 7 "Waffles with Santa" Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Lakeland School The Latest Area boys basketball roundup: Turner, Evansville pick up Rock Valley victories Victory in final relay sends Craig over Parker in season-opening boys swim meet Parker boys basketball team opens season with drought-ending Big Eight road win Area girls basketball roundup: Badgers open Southern Lakes play with win Craig fends off Beloit Memorial late in Big Eight Conference boys hoops opener Freshman gets Janesville Parker wrestling off to a successful start Rollin 'Ole' Natter leaves legacy of restaurants, Bessie the Cow UW-W at Rock County aims to expand engineering program Parker: Impeachment case falls short Public record for Dec. 7, 2019 Latest News Area boys basketball roundup: Turner, Evansville pick up Rock Valley victories Victory in final relay sends Craig over Parker in season-opening boys swim meet Parker boys basketball team opens season with drought-ending Big Eight road win Area girls basketball roundup: Badgers open Southern Lakes play with win Craig fends off Beloit Memorial late in Big Eight Conference boys hoops opener Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesJanesville alcohol license committee ‘embarrassed’ by recent sales to minorsRock County cops worry as South Beloit weed dispensary prepares to openMan shot in 2005 Janesville burglary is charged in Friday break-inClinton man faces prison, deportation, in shootingCafe 26 offers new experience in MiltonReed it and weep: Edgerton senior Farrington dominates on both lines to earn area football player of yearMississippi man’s attempted murder trial is set, but plea deal possibleDeath notices for Dec. 5, 2019Fundraising group forms for proposed indoor sports complexConference champs Milton, Edgerton, Evansville lead way on Gazette's all-area football team Images Videos CollectionsTop sports photos for November 2019Division 2 girls state swim meetElkhorn falls to Brookfield Central in Div. 2 state semifinal Stocks Market Data by TradingView