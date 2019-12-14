Obituaries and death notices for Dec. 14, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Marylou GoepfertThiel “Dudley” HarrierDavid Michael Allen HendricksonClaudette D. KreklowDonald W. Luedtke SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Special Sections Holiday Gift Guide 2019 Best of Walworth County 2019 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. The Janesville School Board is studying whether to hold a referendum to pay for maintenance projects at district buildings. How much would you be willing to support? You voted: $77.8 million. The amount identified by a consultant as urgent $120.4 million. The total amount of work needed on district buildings $150 million. The total amount, plus a little extra $0. I already pay enough in taxes to the district Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 14 Janesville Art League Holiday Art Show & Sale Sat, Dec 14, 2019 Janesville Performing Arts Center Dec 14 "Then & Now" L'atelier art exhibit Sat, Dec 14, 2019 Janesville Country Club Dec 14 Breakfast with Santa Sat, Dec 14, 2019 Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Dec 14 Cookie Walk Sat, Dec 14, 2019 Milton United Methodist Church Dec 14 Breakfast with Santa Sat, Dec 14, 2019 The Armory The Latest Boys basketball roundup: Elkhorn wins on the road to help produce early logjam in Southern Lakes standings Fairbanks tops Janesville in NAHL hockey Rock Valley girls hoops roundup: Evansville tops Brodhead to remain unbeaten in league play Craig wrestlers cruise to Big Eight victory at Madison West Rowley stands out for Parker in swimming triple dual Sun Prairie holds off Craig in battle near top of Big Eight girls basketball standings Parking philanthropy: Edgerton citation money will help fund food pantry Shooting near Janesville resulted from drug deal, complaint says Janesville police arrest three after burglary video posted online Parker: Oz comes to life in another political drama Latest News Boys basketball roundup: Elkhorn wins on the road to help produce early logjam in Southern Lakes standings Fairbanks tops Janesville in NAHL hockey Rock Valley girls hoops roundup: Evansville tops Brodhead to remain unbeaten in league play Craig wrestlers cruise to Big Eight victory at Madison West Rowley stands out for Parker in swimming triple dual Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesComplaint: Man charged with OWI got into fight over ‘How I Met Your Mother’Five face drug-house charges in Edgerton bustSex offender being placed near JanesvilleBeloit's engine manufacturer Fairbanks Morse sold to investorMan shot by Beloit police lived in JanesvilleMilwaukee police find woman, baby dead, malnourished boyPolice shoot, kill man in Beloit incidentData Dimensions sold to St. Louis private equity firmDeath notices for Dec. 10, 2019Death notices for Dec. 9, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsJolly Jingle Holiday Light ParadeLincoln-Tallman House's Holiday Tree ShowCraig races past Parker in Big Eight boys basketballTop sports photos for November 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView