Franklyn A. Condon III
Doris B. Fischer
Gertrude “Gert” Martin
Barbara A. Saladino
Monte E. Unger
Audrey S. Weiss
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Some rain may mix in. High around 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: December 28, 2018 @ 12:27 am
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse