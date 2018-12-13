Obituaries and death notices for Dec. 13, 2018 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Michael J. BaileyEdwin D. HarnackIris I. LaMourLoren K. MayfieldDoris S. RudisillStanley M. SchaeferFrank H. StoryJared Paul SwansonKenneth Lloyd Westby Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Featured special section Holiday Gift & Lifestyle Guide 2018 GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 13 Adult indoor lap swim Thu, Dec 13, 2018 Marshall Middle School Dec 13 4-Plex track open walk Thu, Dec 13, 2018 Parker High School Dec 13 Coffee with the Principal Thu, Dec 13, 2018 Badger High School Dec 13 CommuniTree Competition & Show Thu, Dec 13, 2018 Pontiac Convention Center Dec 13 Winter wear drop-off and collection Thu, Dec 13, 2018 Visit Beloit The Latest Public record for Dec. 13, 2018 Parker wrestlers improve to 3-0 in the Big Eight Widow of man who died after Rock County Transit incident files lawsuit After harassment probe, UW-Whitewater chancellor does not receive raise The value of craftsmanship: David Hataj named distinguished alumni Janesville official: Local tax-incentive oversight won't change Stage One, WCLO to present "The Bishop's Wife" radio play on Dec. 20 at JPAC Enjoy some laughs for the holidays with "Christmas Bingo" at JPAC Woman sues city after being kicked out of Janesville's rent assistance program Nate Trewyn to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Latest News Obituaries and death notices for Dec. 13, 2018 Public record for Dec. 13, 2018 Parker wrestlers improve to 3-0 in the Big Eight Widow of man who died after Rock County Transit incident files lawsuit After harassment probe, UW-Whitewater chancellor does not receive raise Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesMan accused of stealing mattresses from employerIn the wake of #MeToo, questions raised in Delavan-Darien harassment complaintTeen driver charged in Janesville traffic deathEdgerton man, 3-year-old daughter carjacked in MadisonJanesville man held on $50,000 bond in heroin deathWhitewater set to renew semifinal rivalry with Mary Hardin-BaylorMercyhealth's new $505 million Rockford hospital will impact Rock County patientsJATV could be forced off cable if FCC proposal becomes lawPolice say lunch time reckless driving doesn't have an easy fixDeath notices for Dec. 8, 2018 Images Videos CollectionsFrosty start to the week in JanesvilleJolly Jingle & Gingerbread ExtravaganzaRotary Botanical Gardens' holiday light showCraig defeats Parker 54-45UW-Whitewater defeats St. Norbert in playoff gameMilton basketball plays at the Fiserv ForumWhitewater defeats Delavan-Darien, 55-38 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse