Obituaries and death notices for Dec. 27, 2019 Dec 27, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephen J. BehlArchie R. HaaseMyrtle Ann ThorpDennis H. Westby SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Special Sections Holiday Gift Guide 2019 Best of Walworth County 2019 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. Which one of these New Year's resolutions would you consider making for 2020? You voted: Cutting back on my smartphone use Eliminating that credit card debt Losing weight and getting fit Reading at least one book Forget it. I can't change my ways Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 27 Janesville Art League Holiday Art Show & Sale Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Janesville Performing Arts Center Dec 27 "Then & Now" L'atelier art exhibit Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Janesville Country Club Dec 27 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art Dec 27 StrongBodies Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall Dec 27 "The Space Between" Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Overture Center for the Arts The Latest Angela Major's Favorite Photos of 2019 Anthony Wahl's Favorite Photos of 2019 Public record for Dec. 27, 2019 Miller: Working at the return and information desk in the Sporting World Mercyhealth accepting applications for autism support, scholarships Salvation Army running short of Christmas goal, but there's still time Parker hangs on to defeat Kenosha Indian Trail in girls nonconference basketball Vikings fan faces domestic-violence charges Recycling Christmas? Here's how Comments sought on Evansville police accreditation Latest News Public record for Dec. 27, 2019 Miller: Working at the return and information desk in the Sporting World Your Views: Democrats ramp up attacks against America Mercyhealth accepting applications for autism support, scholarships Salvation Army running short of Christmas goal, but there's still time Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesOverdose leads to child-neglect charges for Janesville momFatal car crash claims lives of two Janesville menParker High School teacher wins spot in prestigious research programTalk with chaplain leads to confessionRenting to sex offenders: Neighbors and landlords at oddsJanesville native releases documentary on life after GMJanesville police suspect 'armed robbery' was something elseJanesville maker of waste oil-burning furnaces continues to growDeath notices for Dec. 24, 2019Another photo with Santa, another hard-fought year of life Images Videos CollectionsLincoln-Tallman House's Holiday Tree ShowCraig races past Parker in Big Eight boys basketballUW-Whitewater advances to national championship gameJolly Jingle Holiday Light Parade Stocks Market Data by TradingView