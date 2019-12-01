Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.