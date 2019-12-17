Obituaries and death notices for Dec. 17, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Frederick E. BradleyLucy T. ConwayDeann Marie GillespieBarbara J. KohlWilliam “Willie” Charles Lynn SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Special Sections Holiday Gift Guide 2019 Best of Walworth County 2019 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. The Janesville School Board is studying whether to hold a referendum to pay for maintenance projects at district buildings. How much would you be willing to support? You voted: $77.8 million. The amount identified by a consultant as urgent $120.4 million. The total amount of work needed on district buildings $150 million. The total amount, plus a little extra $0. I already pay enough in taxes to the district Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 17 CommuniTree Competition & Show Tue, Dec 17, 2019 Pontiac Convention Center Dec 17 Janesville Art League Holiday Art Show & Sale Tue, Dec 17, 2019 Janesville Performing Arts Center Dec 17 "Then & Now" L'atelier art exhibit Tue, Dec 17, 2019 Janesville Country Club Dec 17 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Tue, Dec 17, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art Dec 17 Margaret Burlingham exhibit Tue, Dec 17, 2019 Lake Geneva Public Library The Latest Public record for Dec. 17, 2019 Other Views: Let's make 2020 the year of the community Basketball roundup: Rinehart, Banks lead Evansville girls over Milton; Both Parkview teams win on road Maurer's Market on Janesville's east side to close Delavan might raze Wisconsin's last standing temperance house Janesville woman faces theft-from-employer charges Paul Ryan joins effort to draw voting districts for Republicans Our Views: Thumbs up/down for Monday, Dec. 16 Woman pleads guilty to neglecting child raised near medication, bags of fecal matter Harrop: Was Boris Johnson's win bad for Democrats? Not quite Latest News Public record for Dec. 17, 2019 Other Views: Let's make 2020 the year of the community Your Views: Trump's misbehavior jeopardizes our democracy Basketball roundup: Rinehart, Banks lead Evansville girls over Milton; Both Parkview teams win on road Maurer's Market on Janesville's east side to close Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFive face drug-house charges in Edgerton bustBeloit's engine manufacturer Fairbanks Morse sold to investorMilton School District racks up legal fees during challenging yearMan shot by Beloit police lived in JanesvilleData Dimensions sold to St. Louis private equity firmNatalie Anne Nahn SchaeferComplaint: Man charged with OWI got into fight over ‘How I Met Your Mother’Shooting near Janesville resulted from drug deal, complaint saysJanesville police arrest three after burglary video posted onlinePublic record for Dec. 13, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsUW-Whitewater advances to national championship gameCraig races past Parker in Big Eight boys basketballLincoln-Tallman House's Holiday Tree ShowJolly Jingle Holiday Light ParadeTop sports photos for November 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView