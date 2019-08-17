Obituaries and death notices for Aug. 17, 2019 Gazette staff 55 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jeremy R. BrownKevin E. CocroftIrene R. GallatinLillian D. Luchsinger SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Summer Source Summer Source 2019 Your guide to summer fun throughout Rock and Walworth counties. Gazette Poll Click on the poll question to view the full results. Hundreds of residents picked up bricks Saturday that came from Janesville's demolished General Motors plant. A brick giveaway in May also drew hundreds of people. What do you think people most likely did with these bricks? You voted: Placed them on shelving to admire Held them as they told stories about the GM plant Incorporated them into projects, such as landscaping Gave them as gifts to loved ones Threw them out after realizing they're just bricks Don't know. Don't care. Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Aug 17 Venetian Festival Sat, Aug 17, 2019 Flat Iron Park Aug 17 Garden Art Exhibit: "Dazzling Dragonfly" Sat, Aug 17, 2019 Rotary Botanical Gardens Aug 17 Roun' da Manure Bicycle Tour Sat, Aug 17, 2019 throughout Sharon Aug 17 Fort Atkinson Farmers Market Sat, Aug 17, 2019 downtown Fort Atkinson Aug 17 Janesville Farmers Market Sat, Aug 17, 2019 100 block of North Main St. The Latest Asset Recovery Solutions to move from Whitewater to Janesville Lawmakers hope to expand telehealth services to Medicaid recipients Milton football's new-look offense, defense shine at preseason scrimmage with Craig, Parker Complaint: Motorcycle rider lands in convertible after hit by intoxicated driver House of Mercy earns national award Whitewater Middle School hires new principal UPDATE: Man finds military explosive device while cleaning his mom’s Janesville attic Registered sex offender to be relocated to Edgerton Public record for Aug. 17, 2019 Dog quarantined after Janesville boy bitten Latest News Asset Recovery Solutions to move from Whitewater to Janesville Lawmakers hope to expand telehealth services to Medicaid recipients Milton football's new-look offense, defense shine at preseason scrimmage with Craig, Parker Complaint: Motorcycle rider lands in convertible after hit by intoxicated driver House of Mercy earns national award Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesElkhorn contractor charged with spending couple’s money on Mercedes, home in MichiganJanesville man dies after car vs. pedestrian accident FridayState investigation of Rock County Human Services finds violationsWhitewater High School’s former athletics director says he was forced outA week after two girls died, another crash on Highway 12 in Whitewater sends two to hospitalBremel: Stop the hate for Janesville dining optionsAnniversary couple prove naysayers wrong after 25 yearsDeath notices for Aug. 12, 2019Death notices for Aug. 14, 2019Two teens accused of stealing van arrested in Janesville Images Videos CollectionsRock Aqua Jays perform at Traxler ParkRock County 4-H Fair 2019Top sports photos for July 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView