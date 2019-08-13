Mary E. “Betty” Baker
Jerry L. Bell
Dr. Wayne G. Benstead
Dale Robert Brockway
Edith Pauline Bunton
Erin McGarry Engsberg
James R. Langan Sr.
Garrett S. Melahn
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Schultz
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 13, 2019 @ 1:51 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results.