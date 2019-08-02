Rudy D. Alderman

Doris Ann (Jacobson) Eastman

Christopher D. Gebhardt

Daniel R. Hornik

Dolores Jean (Arbogast) Myhre

Karen D. Seibert

Beverly J. Shockley

James Rowland “Jim” Watson

Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details about article comments are available here.