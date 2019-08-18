Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.