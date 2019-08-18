Lois “Babe” Apfel
James Robert Baker
Gladys M. Beauchamp
Kenneth E. Byerley
George F. Elblein
David A. Loft
Pamella K. “Pam” Middleton
Patricia A. Warner Kubly
Marcella D. Wileman
Kathryn L. Williams
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 18, 2019 @ 12:39 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results.