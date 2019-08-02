Delores J. Baumgartner
Roger “Bill” Luessenhop
Laura P. Polzin
Karen Doris Seibert
George W. Strick
James “Jim” Watson
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 3, 2019 @ 1:53 am
Delores J. Baumgartner
Roger “Bill” Luessenhop
Laura P. Polzin
Karen Doris Seibert
George W. Strick
James “Jim” Watson
Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.
More details about article comments are available here.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.