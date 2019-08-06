Kurt Randall Bergmann
Paul John Bollig
Sharon K. Briggs
Bethalene “Beth” Cunningham
Marian Anna Gavin
Jacob Kaldenberger Jr.
Mariette “Bonnie” Kelly
John William Morning Jr.
Elaine Dorothy Roth
Philip A. Schwartz
Gary Keith Stone
Kurt Randall Bergmann
Paul John Bollig
Sharon K. Briggs
Bethalene “Beth” Cunningham
Marian Anna Gavin
Jacob Kaldenberger Jr.
Mariette “Bonnie” Kelly
John William Morning Jr.
Elaine Dorothy Roth
Philip A. Schwartz
Gary Keith Stone
Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.
More details about article comments are available here.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.