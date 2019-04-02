Obituaries and death notices for April 2, 2019 44 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Wilma “Billie” Katherine BumbardJohn R. BrzezinskiCurtis M. CornellierMargaret “Conway” DischPatricia A. GrayJames E. Korleski SrLane Kenneth SchweitzerSylvester “Sonny” Snyder SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug. E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Spring 2019 election Spring election 2019 Preview of the spring 2019 election. Spring Ahead 2019 Spring Ahead Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Apr 2 Adult indoor lap swim Tue, Apr 2, 2019 Marshall Middle School Apr 2 4-Plex track open walk Tue, Apr 2, 2019 Parker High School Apr 2 Spring General Election voting Tue, Apr 2, 2019 downtown Janesville Apr 2 Jeanne Dyer Tue, Apr 2, 2019 Matheson Memorial Library Apr 2 Fitness Class - Fit4Life Tue, Apr 2, 2019 Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, classroom D The Latest Public record for April 2, 2019 Guest Views: Depravity followed the horror Other Views: Proposal would hurt academics at UW schools Antetokounmpo returns to lead Bucks past Nets, 131-121 Yelich homer streak snapped, but Brewers beat Reds 4-3 DC Everest limits Parker to three hits to pick up nonconference baseball victory Anderson strikes out 12, Verona softball routs Parker 18-0 Interstate 90/39 ramps to close this week on Janesville's north side ‘Kind, energetic and spirited’ Elkhorn student dies in dirt-bike accident Janesville man accused of hitting three people with van Latest News Public record for April 2, 2019 Guest Views: Depravity followed the horror Other Views: Proposal would hurt academics at UW schools Your Views: ICE is also targeting hard-working immigrants Antetokounmpo returns to lead Bucks past Nets, 131-121 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesErik Prince lecture at Beloit College canceled amid student protestsTwo Janesville men suspected in Subway robberyCity official: ‘Strong possibility’ Whitewater snags grocery store builder by end of year20 years after van crash killed traveling sales workers near Janesville, a parent still fights for changeMan who found woman's 66-year-old ring identifiedJanesville woman searching for man who found her 66-year-old ringNeeded: 100 women and their friends to help build new humane society buildingDOT sets 60 mph speed limit on I-90/39 between Beloit, MadisonDeath notices for March 31, 2019Death notices for March 30, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsCommunity members hold vigil for Christchurch shooting victimsTurner, Edgerton face off in Div. 3 sectional semifinal at CraigElks headed to the Kohl CenterElkhorn falls to Nicolet in WIAA Division 2 state semifinalParkview falls to Belleville 70-66 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse