Obituaries and death notices for April 6, 2019 45 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gerald W. “Jerry” HanthornChristopher P. KublyMildred LessardAnita L. Lundberg-StanhopeDale Sylvan Sperry Jr.Pat Walbaum SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug. E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Online Poll Click on the poll question to view the full results and leave a comment. The city of Janesville has narrowed the location for an indoor sports complex to four possible sites. Which one would you pick? You voted: The Janesville Mall Marling Lumber along the Rock River downtown East end of Palmer Park Near intersection of Wright Road and Milwaukee Street Vote View Results Back Spring Ahead 2019 Spring Ahead Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Apr 6 Pancake breakfast Sat, Apr 6, 2019 Applebees Grill and Bar Apr 6 Compost sale Sat, Apr 6, 2019 Rotary Botanical Gardens Apr 6 Late Winter Market Sat, Apr 6, 2019 Madison Senior Center Apr 6 Janesville Winter Farmers Market Sat, Apr 6, 2019 St. John’s Lutheran Church Apr 6 Lake Geneva Festival of Wine Sat, Apr 6, 2019 Grand Geneva Resort & Spa The Latest 10-run inning propels Verona baseball in rematch with Parker Hanewall scores twice, Jets defeat Springfield Complaint: Woman recorded domestic attack by Rock County sheriff's deputy Parker softball closes tough stretch with 8-5 loss to Burlington Gardner piles up 13 Ks, Sun Prairie softball blanks Craig 13-0 Craig baseball continues early-season barrage, beats Beloit Memorial 10-0 Girls soccer: Parker drops nonconference game to Racine Park Milton committee weighs options for replacing business director Whitewater softball shuts out Edgerton to run season-opening winning streak to six games Murder warrant issued in Janesville man's death Latest News 10-run inning propels Verona baseball in rematch with Parker Hanewall scores twice, Jets defeat Springfield Complaint: Woman recorded domestic attack by Rock County sheriff's deputy Parker softball closes tough stretch with 8-5 loss to Burlington Gardner piles up 13 Ks, Sun Prairie softball blanks Craig 13-0 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesLife through Lane’s eyes‘Kind, energetic and spirited’ Elkhorn student dies in dirt-bike accidentPaul Ryan talks of his future at Forward Janesville eventCity official: ‘Strong possibility’ Whitewater snags grocery store builder by end of yearThree more charged in Clinton shooting incidentLane Kenneth SchweitzerSome younger professionals find Janesville a launch pad for their career, lifeDeath notices for March 31, 2019Country music, classic oldies and BMX bikes: Rock County 4-H Fair lineup announcedCurtis M. Cornellier Images Videos CollectionsCommunity members hold vigil for Christchurch shooting victimsTurner, Edgerton face off in Div. 3 sectional semifinal at CraigElks headed to the Kohl CenterParkview falls to Belleville 70-66Turner falls to Martin LutherElkhorn falls to Nicolet in WIAA Division 2 state semifinal Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse