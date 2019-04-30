Doris “Dorrie” Alff
Thomas Michael Chesney
Timothy L. Garland
Jeffrey J. Krueger
Dr. Kenneth Laughery, Ph.D.
John A. Sanderson Jr.
Michael J. Spoden
Timothy Paul Swatek
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 30, 2019 @ 12:48 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results and leave a comment.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse