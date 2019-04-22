Beverly Jean McKittrick
Darleen L. Polley
Teresa I. Reis
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 22, 2019 @ 12:09 am
Click on the poll question to view the full results and leave a comment.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse