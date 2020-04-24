Obituaries and death notices for April 24, 2020 Apr 24, 2020 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Edward EdgingtonDr. Rex J. KolsteRobert J. “Bob” SperlingLarry A. Trunkhill SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. How will recent school closures affect students' academic performance next year? You voted: No effect. It will be like the pandemic never happened Small effect. Virtual schooling is helping many students keep pace Significant effect. Likely to derail many students' progress Unclear. Too early to know impact Vote View Results Back Click on the poll question below to view the choices and full results. Between health, financial, social or other, which concerns you most about the coronavirus pandemic? Vote Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Apr 24 All Heroes Cafe Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Festival Foods Apr 24 StrongBodies Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall Apr 24 Storytime Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Clinton Public Library Apr 24 Preschool story and craft time Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Orfordville Public Library Apr 24 Brown bag Bible study Fri, Apr 24, 2020 Salvation Army Community Center The Latest Public record for April 24, 2020 Other Views: Question for Janesville to consider to spur on recovery efforts Rock County, Janesville pay some workers to stay home on call Cops to target Janesville 'circuit' riders this weekend Rock County's largest day-to-day increase in COVID-19 cases reflects testing changes, officials say Local liquor store operators talk about being 'essential' during COVID-19 Guest Views: Grocery workers are on the front lines against COVID-19; it’s time we treat them accordingly Web Views for Friday, April 24 Hedberg Public Library to start curbside pickup Spring yard waste collection canceled in Janesville Latest News Public record for April 24, 2020 Your Views: School district's lack of preparedness shows Your Views: Nov. 3 cannot come soon enough Other Views: Question for Janesville to consider to spur on recovery efforts Rock County, Janesville pay some workers to stay home on call Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesUPDATE: Birds Eye food processing plant suspends most operations amid virus outbreakRock, Walworth counties see uptick in casesAs coronavirus spreads, medical workers in Mexico face attacks, intimidationUPDATE: Walworth County names Holton Manor as third facility with COVID-19 outbreak‘A travesty’: Janesville city manager blasts county communication on Oak Park PlaceName of Janesville man who died in motorcycle crash releasedLarge structure fire reported at Lakeland CampgroundJanesville bars can sell prepackaged liquor under temporary ordinance changeMercyhealth announces systemwide leadership pay cuts, financial challenges12 trailers burn in Lakeland Campground fire Images Videos CollectionsCoronavirus: A new normalTEST gallery Stocks Market Data by TradingView