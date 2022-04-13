Obituaries and death notices for April 14, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis J. BirdRichard C. "Dick" BystedJohn L. HarrisLarry KitzmanKaren LandisTrudy L. MortonCharles PoidomaniIris (Hannawell) Spencer SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form