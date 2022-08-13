EDGERTON
The victories weren’t there last season, but Edgerton High football coach Russ Lietz says the numbers indicate the program is headed to better times.
Lietz, the third-year head coach of the Crimson Tide, says the 55 freshmen through senior players that turned out for practice two weeks ago shows interest is keen at Edgerton.
The Crimson Tide only had 43 players in the program last fall. They finished 2-7 with one of the victories coming on a forfeit. Edgerton was competitive in most of its games and led undefeated Rock Valley Conference champion Monroe 7-6 at halftime.
That competitiveness and this season’s increased numbers has the head coach optimistic.
“We survived last year with some growing pains,” Lietz said. “And we have a lot of kids back in key positions.
“As practice started, we’re moving at a better pace and the kids are retaining things better,” he said. “We’re headed in the right direction.”
Despite the heady numbers of freshmen and sophomores, only nine seniors are on the roster.
“In football, it’s a senior-dominated sport,” Lietz said.
Seniors Beau Allison (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) and Braden Troeger (5-10, 170) both return after providing much of the Crimson Tide’s offense last season.
Allison will start at running back and inside linebacker. Last year, he rushed for 261 yards and had 244 receiving yards.
“He’s put the time in the weight room,” Lietz said. “He’s strong and fast and has a nose for the football. He’s going to do a lot of good things for us.”
Troeger returns as the starting quarterback after throwing for 575 yards and rushing for 134 last season. Troeger took over as the starting QB when the starter was injured in the third game of the year.
“He never gave the job back,” Lietz said.
Braden South, a 6-1, 195-pound junior, started on the defensive line last year, but he will be a two-way starter on both lines this year.
“He’s a good athlete,” Lietz said. “We expect a lot from him.”
Senior Carson Brown (5-10, 185) will start at middle linebacker and join South and Allison as defensive leaders.
“He led the team in tackles and several other categories,” Lietz said of Brown, who also earned the head coach’s praise for his work in the weight room. Others joined him.
“That’s one thing our team did starting in October just after the season ended,” Lietz said. “We had a group of 24 boys who were in the weight room all the time.
“Our strength numbers went up significantly.”
Lietz considers defending champion Monroe as the favorite to win the Rock Valley Conference title.
Edgerton will be tested from the word “go” in its nonconference road opener Friday against Brodhead/Juda. The Cardinals have several key players returning off a team that finished 11-1 last season.
“They’re a good group of kids,” Lietz said of his opening opponent. “If you want to play at that level and say you’re a good football team, why not play a good football team.”
Edgerton opens its home season August 26 against Clinton.
2022 EDGERTON SCHEDULE
Aug. 19—at Brodhead/Juda, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26—Clinton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2—at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9—East Troy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16—at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23—McFarland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30—at Monroe, 7 p.m,.
Oct. 7—Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14—at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.