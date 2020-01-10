Janesville and the rest of the stateline area might be in the bull’s eye this weekend.

Expect 6 to 12 inches of snow plus sleet and freezing rain in south-central Wisconsin by Sunday, the AccuWeather prediction service said Friday morning.

AccuWeather’s map shows a thin band of heavy snow passing through Illinois and hitting much of southern Wisconsin.

The storm track runs from the southwest to northeast.

The storm is expected to start Friday night with freezing rain in some areas just to the south and east of Rock and Walworth counties, according to the AccuWeather prediction.

The National Weather Service was on Friday morning was predicting less snow and more sleet and more freezing rain, including rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet before 2 a.m. Saturday later turning to snow, for a total of 1 to 2 inches.

The system will drop an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow during the day Saturday and another 1 to 2 inches Saturday night for a total of 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Paul Walker, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, told The Gazette the amount of snow versus sleet versus freezing rain depends on temperatures.

"Precip comes through different layers in the atmosphere. If you get a warm layer up above, that will melt the snow, and then it comes back down. If it's able to refreeze before reaching the ground it's often in the form of snow pellets or sleet, but if it can't refreeze ... and the ground is below freezing, then it's a freezing rain type of thing," Walker said.

"As it gets closer to the event, the better we'll be able to tell these ratios as to the snow to the sleet and the freezing rain," Walker said Friday morning.

"It pretty much looks like its going to be a bad winter storm," he said.

The good news? By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb to 43 degrees.