JANESVILLE

The Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville will temporarily close because a worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Community Action news release shared late Tuesday.

The release says no Community Action staff members tested positive, and the facility plans to reopen Monday, Sept. 14.

Community Action would not share more information about the positive test result, citing confidentiality.

“We realize there are a lot of questions,” the release states.

The organization said it has been communicating with the Rock County Public Health Department.

The release asks for anyone to call the center if their child or family member tests positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The phone number is 608-755-2488.