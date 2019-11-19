BELOIT

The interchanges at Interstate 90/39 and Interstate 43/Highway 81 will undergo a temporary reconfiguration Wednesday as crews prepare to change the ramps as part of the larger I-90/39 expansion project, the state Department of Transportation announced.

By Wednesday evening, the DOT plans to shut down the existing loop ramps at the interchange during most of the reconstruction, the DOT said in a release. By fall 2021, the loop ramps will be removed.

Starting Wednesday, people using the interchange must use exit 185 to access I-43 or Highway 81. The ramps at the exit will use a modified diamond setup with traffic controls.

Motorists heading west into Beloit on I-43 should watch for possible traffic slowdowns as they approach Beloit.

As crews prepare to reconfigure the interchange, the DOT says people should expect delays and watch for the following temporary ramp and lane closures Wednesday night into Thursday morning:

The northbound I-90/39 exit to northbound I-43.

The loop ramp from Highway 81 to I-90/39 northbound.

The loop ramp from northbound I-90/39 to Highway 81.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 90/39 near the I-43 interchange will be reduced to one lane from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

During closures, drivers will need to use left turns when exiting I-43 and Highway 80 to get onto I-90/39.