Residents waiting to file 2020 income tax return paperwork will have more time to do so this year.
Wisconsin will follow the IRS due date extensions, so residents have until May 17 to file for a return.
Former President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration in March 2020 which allowed the secretary of the U.S. Treasury “to provide relief from tax deadlines to Americans who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency, as appropriate.”
Wisconsin followed the guidance, postponing the original 2020 tax deadline from April 15. Interest and penalties will not be accrued on payments until May 18.
The extension applies to individual tax returns and not every tax payment is included. More information can be found at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website.