JANESVILLE
A winter weather emergency has been declared in Janesville beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.
All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until snow and ice control operations are completed, according to a city news release.
City officials advise that drivers remove cars from the streets before 6 p.m. to avoid a $50 ticket, according to the release.
Vehicles can be parked in any municipal parking lot during the emergency.
An estimated 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected in Janesville from Saturday night to Sunday morning.
Snow is anticipated to fall between 1 and 1.5 inches per hour at its heaviest, sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the release.
High winds also are expected and could cause decreased visibility and heavy drifting, according to the release.
City officials ask residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.
Main and arterial streets will be maintained during the storm. A full plowing will not be completed until Sunday evening, so cars should remain off the streets until the full plowing operation is complete, according to the release.
To report problems or concerns, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.
The city of Beloit also has declared a winter weather emergency from 3 p.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.