For the second time in five days, winter weather is forcing the postponement of many area high school sports events scheduled for Tuesday night.
The Janesville School District announced shortly after 11 a.m. that all athletic events are postponed, and no after-school practices will be allowed. Janesville Craig's girls basketball game was set to host Oconomowoc and the Janesville Bluebirds boys hockey co-op team was scheduled to play on the road. Makeup dates were not immediately announced.
The following is the area schedule, along with any changes as of 11 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Oconomowoc at Janesville Craig (ppd.)
Edgerton at Elkhorn (ppd. to 1/28)
Watertown at Milton (ppd.)
Boys Basketball
Badger at Westosha, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Delavan-Darien (ppd.)
Turner at Whitewater (ppd.)
Clinton at Brodhead (ppd. to 2/4)
East Troy at Big Foot (ppd. to 1/28)
McFarland at Edgerton (ppd. to 1/29)
Jefferson at Evansville (ppd. to 2/11)
Boys Hockey
Janesville at West Bend West (ppd.)
Edgewood at Milton (ppd.)
Wrestling
Edgerton at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
East Troy at Turner (ppd. to 1/23)
Belleville at Brodhead/Juda (ppd. to 1/24)
Boys Swim
Burlington at Badger, 6 p.m.
Elkhorn at Whitewater, 6 p.m.
Delavan-Darien, Platteville at Jefferson (ppd.)
Monona Grove at Milton (ppd.)
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse