For the second time in five days, winter weather is forcing the postponement of many area high school sports events scheduled for Tuesday night.

The Janesville School District announced shortly after 11 a.m. that all athletic events are postponed, and no after-school practices will be allowed. Janesville Craig's girls basketball game was set to host Oconomowoc and the Janesville Bluebirds boys hockey co-op team was scheduled to play on the road. Makeup dates were not immediately announced.

The following is the area schedule, along with any changes as of 11 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Oconomowoc at Janesville Craig (ppd.)

Edgerton at Elkhorn (ppd. to 1/28)

Watertown at Milton (ppd.)

Boys Basketball

Badger at Westosha, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Delavan-Darien (ppd.)

Turner at Whitewater (ppd.)

Clinton at Brodhead (ppd. to 2/4)

East Troy at Big Foot (ppd. to 1/28)

McFarland at Edgerton (ppd. to 1/29)

Jefferson at Evansville (ppd. to 2/11)

Boys Hockey

Janesville at West Bend West (ppd.)

Edgewood at Milton (ppd.)

Wrestling

Edgerton at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

East Troy at Turner (ppd. to 1/23)

Belleville at Brodhead/Juda (ppd. to 1/24)

Boys Swim

Burlington at Badger, 6 p.m.

Elkhorn at Whitewater, 6 p.m.

Delavan-Darien, Platteville at Jefferson (ppd.)

Monona Grove at Milton (ppd.)