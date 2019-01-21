The National Weather Service in Sullivan has issued a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for Rock and Walworth counties.

Mixed precipitation is expected. The weather service estimates 2 to 5 inches of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

The weather advisory alerts drivers of anticipated slippery and hazardous road conditions during morning and evening commutes.

The advisory includes Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

The same weather advisory has been issued in Winnebago and Boone counties in Illinois along the stateline.